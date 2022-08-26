This article will be updated once we learn final results.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week one of the high school football season in the Sacramento region is underway.

One of this week’s most notable matchups includes Monterey Trail (0-1) welcoming one of the top programs in the state in De La Salle (0-0). It’s the season opener for the De La Salle Spartans, who are making the trip to Elk Grove from Concord.

The Mustangs of Monterey Trail are looking to bounce back from a 47-18 loss to Folsom in week zero.

Here are some other games FOX40 will be following this week:

Weston Ranch at Mountain House (FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week)

In a battle between two 1-0 teams, the Mountain House Mustangs welcome the Weston Ranch Cougars in the FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week.

The Mustangs begin their season with a 61-0 home victory over Florin. The Cougars are looking to start the season at 2-0 after beating the Davis-Modesto Spartans 28-25.

Serra at Folsom

After defeating Monterey Trail last week, the Folsom Bulldogs (1-0) welcome the Serra Padres of San Mateo (0-0).

It’s Serra’s season opener.

Inderkum at Grant

The Grant Pacers (1-0) welcome the Inderkum Tigers (0-1) on Friday night.

The Pacers begin the season with a 42-0 victory over the McQueen Lancers of Reno in week zero. Inderkum is looking to bounce back after losing 35-8 to Del Oro.

McQueen at Rocklin

Rocklin (0-1) welcomes McQueen (0-1) in a battle of 0-1 teams Friday night.

The Rocklin Thunder looks to get on the win column after a 14-7 loss to Turlock in week zero. The McQueen Lancers fell 42-0 last week to Grant in Sacramento.