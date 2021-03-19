Final Quarter Highlights: March 19

FOX40’s Jim Crandell, Kristina Werner and Mark Demsky present highlights and recap high school football games from around the region.

Demsky was at the Granite Bay game against Folsom, both of whom are 1-0 in the season so far.

The Folsom Bulldogs went on to defeat the Granite Bay Grizzlies 35-25.

Final Quarter scores:

Manteca Buffaloes defeat Kimball Jaguars 44-38

Sonora Wildcats defeat Gustine Reds 33-7

Gregori Jaguars defeat Modesto Panthers 54-20

Inderkum Tigers defeat Bella Vista Broncos 42-9

Vista Del Lagos Eagles defeat El Camino Eagles 66-6

Turlock Bulldogs defeat Downey Knights 56-24

Ponderosa Bruins defeat Rio Linda Knights 56-0