Final Quarter Highlights: March 26

FOX40’s Mark Demsky went to Grass Valley for the matchup between the Bruins and Western Sierra. But the score is only half the story.
The matchup was a face-off between a father and son coaching opposing teams.
Final Quarter scores:
Kimball Jaguars defeat East Union Lancers 32-29
Yuba City Honkers defeat River Valley Falcons 40-6
Oakdale Mustangs defeat Sierra Timberwolves 21-20
Colfax Falcons defeat Truckee Wolverines 21-7
Central Valley Tigers defeat Los Banos Tigers 13-12
Hilmar Yellowjackets defeat Buhach Colony Thunder 31-27
Rocklin Thunder defeat Oak Ridge Trojans 38-13
Manteca Buffaloes defeat Ripon Indians 47-28