Final Quarter: May 28

FOX40’s Jim Crandell presents highlights from baseball, basketball and golf as part of Final Quarter.
Mark Demsky focuses on basketball player Andrej Stojakovic, who is part of the undefeated Jesuit High School team and son of Peja Stojakovic.
by: Jose FabianPosted: / Updated:
FOX40’s Jim Crandell presents highlights from baseball, basketball and golf as part of Final Quarter.
Mark Demsky focuses on basketball player Andrej Stojakovic, who is part of the undefeated Jesuit High School team and son of Peja Stojakovic.