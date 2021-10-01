Final Quarter: Oct. 1 high school football highlights

(KTXL) — FOX40’s Eric Harryman talks with Superintendent L.K. Monroe, President of the California County Superintendent Educational Services Association, about how school districts across the state are handling the vaccine mandate.

“It will take some time, we understand that. That gives us time to make sense of how we’re going to roll this out for families and communities to get used to this idea,” Monroe said. “It is very much in-line with the vaccinations we require for students to start school now.”