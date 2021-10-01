Final Quarter: Oct. 1 high school football highlights

FOX40’s Final Quarter brings you highlights from this week’s high school football games, including Folsom at Del Oro.

Here’s some of the Final Quarter scores:

Jesuit vs. Franklin (Elk Grove) | 47-16

Elk Grove vs. Sheldon | 42-35

Vista Del Lago vs Del Campo | 34-27

Rosemont vs. Liberty Ranch | 33-17

St. Mary’s vs. Tracy | 56-13

Natomas vs. Cordova | 35-22

Whitney vs. Grant | 19-7

Consumnes Oaks vs. Pleasant Grove | 44-0

If you missed Final Quarter’s Fan Favorite Game of the night and the Top 4 plays, we got you covered.

