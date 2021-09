FOX40’s Final Quarter brings you highlights from this week’s high school football games, such as Rocklin at Capital Christian.

Final Quarter scores: Mesa Verde won against San Juan 56-0; Granite Bay won against Vacaville 14-9; and Downey against Beyer ended 55-8.

FOX40 was also at Woodcreek against Oakmont and Oak Ridge at Elk Grove.

If you missed Final Quarter’s Top Plays of the Night, we got you covered.