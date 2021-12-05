Folsom Bulldogs reflect on historic win over De La Salle

CONCORD, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night in Concord, Folsom did what no other Sac Joaquin Section team has done in over 40 years: The Bulldogs upset De La Salle 28-27.

“This is one to remember forever,” Folsom quarterback Tyler Tremain told FOX40.

It’s the first time since 2006 the Spartans won’t be in the mix for a state title.

Instead, Folsom’s season continues, and they’ll be playing for the Division I-AA crown.

“It’s been the mentality every practice, it could be our last, every snap, it could be our last, but we didn’t let that happen,” Tremain said.

Folsom trailed De La Salle 14-0 early but rallied back.

The Bulldogs were holding onto a one-point lead following De La Salle’s final touchdown, and they secured the win with a big goal line stop on the Spartans’ two-point conversion attempt.

With 1:44 left to play, Folsom recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.

“I thought they were going to go for two just because they are De La Salle and they are known for running the ball down their throat, and I thought that’s what they were going to do. The defense played amazing, we couldn’t have done it without them, that’s the best I’ve seen them play,” Tremain recalled.

Third-year head coach Paul Doherty is making his first trip to a state title game as the man in charge.

“Our kids showed up and they made a play when they needed to,” Doherty told FOX40. “Just, just ecstatic.”

Doherty was an assistant coach for the Bulldogs when they won it all in 2018.

“I’m just incredibly proud. I’m proud to be the coach of this program. Coach Taylor started this thing, he built this thing. Coach Richardson built this thing, Coach Frescas, I mean I wore out my welcome watching those guys coach and being in the booth on Friday nights trying to learn everything I could. This accomplishment here is a reflection of what those guys did and started, and I know everything I know about coaching high school football from those guys. I’m just incredibly proud,” Doherty said.

Folsom will face Cathedral Catholic in the title game which will be played at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Friday.

“That’s been a goal of this team since we’ve been playing together since we were 7 and now it’s here,” Tremain said.