Friday Night Fan Favorite: Bella Vista against Del Campo

This week’s FOX40 Friday Night Fan Favorite game was Bella Vista against Del Campo, named the Battle of the Oaks.

Bella Vista is coming off its first win last week after several seasons, and they are ready to go against the cougars.

Both fan bases were more than ready for the night’s match-up.

The Broncos got on the board with Avery Taylor scoring on their opening drive. There was a quick response from the Cougars as Logan Forssell took it to the end zone on the very next drive.

Friday night’s game saw a back-and-forth between the teams until it ended overtime. If you missed it, we got you covered.