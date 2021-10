TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Bulldogs took on the Pitman Pride in the 17th edition of the Harvest Bowl.

Off the field, the two teams may be friends, but on the field and in the stands they are enemies — at least for one night.

The final score? Turlock beat Pitman 35-0.

A helicopter made a flyover, with both sides releasing balloons to honor those serving in the armed forces to kick-off the game.