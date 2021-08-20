Friday Night Fan Favorite Week 1: Foothill at Laguna Creek

(FINAL QUARTER ) — Final Quarter’s first Friday Night Fan Favorite game of the 2021 season saw the Foothill Mustangs taking on the Laguna Creek Cardinals.

Fans had no trouble filling the stands at Cosumnes River College, the home field for Laguna Creek football on Friday.

For the Cardinals’ marching band, the pandemic has meant this is the first time in a long time playing at a game.

“It is different because of COVID, but the adrenaline is still there,” said Kiara Souza, the head drum major for the Cardinals. “I was worried about it not being the same but now that I’m here and getting to experience it, it feels like falling back into the old.”

The game started the way you might expect the first game of the season to go for both sides — sloppy, with penalties and dominated by defense.

Carlos Simpson made a fumble recovery for the Foothill Mustangs in the first quarter.

But Laguna Creek can play the turnover game themselves: After a Cardinals’ touchdown, Oscar Rivas made the interception. On the ensuing possession, Jadiah Shockley pulled one in to give Laguna Creek a 14-0 lead.

This was the last game of the night in the Sacramento area. Because of bad air quality, kickoff wasn’t until around 8:30 p.m. and wrapped up just before 11 p.m.

The Laguna Creek Cardinals won 38-6.