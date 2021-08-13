Granite Bay Grizzlies settling in with new head coach

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Granite Bay Grizzlies kick off the fall season next week with a new head coach — a familiar name in area football.

Joe Cattolico is now responsible for leading the Grizzlies to victory. “Coach Cat,” as his team calls him, previously headed winning teams at Pleasant Grove, Sheldon and Roseville high schools.

Less of an in-your-face kind of coach, Cattolico’s priority is teaching his players not only to be better athletes, but better young men going into their futures after high school.

“I’m not really a fire-and-brimstone type of guy,” Cattolico said. “We’re obviously serious, and we’re obviously focused on what we are doing, but it’s definitely a little different from kind of the old-school football way of doing it.”

The new approach may require some adjusting, but it doesn’t change players’ priorities.

“Yeah, it takes some getting used to, but the number one thing we want to focus on is winning — so all that extra stuff, that’s not important,” said senior quarterback Noah Mitcheom. “We just want to go out and do our job as a team and get the W.”

Cattolico doesn’t have to rebuild the Grizzlies. Their resume includes a section-leading 22 consecutive playoff berths — meaning Granite Bay hasn’t missed the post-season since before the turn of this century.

“That’s a lot of pressure,” Cattolico said.

But the coach is taking a tried-and-true approach.

“It will look pretty similar to things we’ve done in the past, but there’s a lot of overlap,” Cattolico said. “There’s a lot of things we do that have been done historically here.”

Whatever the changes, the Grizzlies are ready for whatever Coach Cat throws at them.

“Before the play there might be a couple of things different in terms of formation and how we get to the play, but at the end of the day we’re getting into doing what we have to do,” Mitcheom said.