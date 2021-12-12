High school basketball season begins with Titan Holiday Classic

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — With the high school football season ending with the state championship games Friday and Saturday, it’s officially basketball season.

Fans are looking forward to this year’s 12th Annual Titan Holiday Classic.

“It’s a lot of fun, a lot of fun. It’s one $7 to go see many, many games,” basketball fan Charvis Franklin told FOX40.

Mike Dresser is the director of the tournament.

“I’m thinking about, we’ve got 24 teams and 32 games. The other day, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot going on and I better not mess this up,’” Dresser told FOX40. “You’re just kind of worried about getting that first game going, and once that first game is going, it’s just fun from there.”

Dresser’s regular job is the varsity head coach at Antelope High School.

Normally, high school teams participate in three to four tournaments over the holiday season and the Titan Holiday Classic serves as the largest fundraiser for Antelope High School’s basketball program.

“Especially with the year and a half with really no fans, it’s a great chance for the community to come out and see their local teams play and check everyone out,” Dresser said.

The tournament is also a chance for the players to grow as young men.

Franklin isn’t just a hoops fan, he’s part of the youth ministry at Bayside Church, so the tournaments can serve as a dual purpose.

“Get the boys together, eat some food, and just talk about life for one. Leadership two, and then really walking through just what they went through last year, what maybe they are going through this year and how you overcome those difficult times,” Franklin explained.

And by the look of things, the high school basketball season is off and running just fine.

“It’s basketball,” Dresser said. “We just love hoops.”