High school football is back: FOX40’s Final Quarter returns Friday

(KTXL) — Friday will be a big day for local high school sports.

It is the day the 2021 high school football season will begin. The 2020 season was a pandemic mess.

The season was moved back, then moved back again, and again. Finally, some teams were able to play some games this past spring, but it was far from a normal season.

For starters, football is a fall sport. A spring football season is just not right.

Plus, teams had to deal with COVID-19 testing and players sidelined as a result of positive tests. Some games were postponed or even canceled because of the virus. It was not uncommon for a team to learn on Friday morning they could not play that night – that their game was canceled because of positive test results impacting their opponent’s roster.

In some cases, the healthy team was able to arrange a game against another team in a similar position, looking to quickly rearrange their schedule. Talk about calling an audible!

The hope this season is, of course, that all games can be played and all student-athletes will be able to suit up. The consensus, however, is that is not a realistic expectation. There will likely be pandemic problems again.

That, however, will not dampen high school spirit this Friday. There will be Friday Night Lights!

And there are some intriguing matchups scheduled. One of those is a rematch between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Monterey Trail Mustangs. The last time these two teams played was in the 2019 season playoffs. Monterey pulled off a major upset beating the Bulldogs on their home field. Folsom is bound to be itching for a little payback.

Opening night games will be the focus of the return of Final Quarter this Friday. The show has been moved to 10:30 p.m. and rescheduled to run a full half-hour until 11 p.m. to accommodate high school football.

You can help pick our Fan Favorite Game by clicking or tapping here.