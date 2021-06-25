‘I did everything I could’: Sacramento native makes it to Giants starting rotation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento’s Sammy Long is set to start for the San Francisco Giants in the finale of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics Sunday.

It’s been quite the two-week ride for Long, who is from Del Camp High and Sacramento State.

“I’ve been enjoying everything so far, but I’ve been doing my best to stay in the moment and not look back too much, and focus on what I need to do to be ready for that next one because the end-goal is a World Series,” Long said.

Long could very much be a part of a Giants World Series run this season, which were considered as unlikely as Long’s chances at being a part of the starting rotation.

“Yeah, it’s crazy to think how it all has gone so far,” Long said. “As a young guy coming in, it means a lot to be able to learn from the guys that have been in this game for so long. It’s huge for my career, and it’s huge for my development.”

Long’s road to the big league though was derailed twice. He was released by the Tampa Bay Rays, sitting out the entire 2018 campaign. Then, he missed the 2020 season when all of the minor leagues shut down because of the pandemic.

But deep down, Long wanted another shot.

“I felt like I had more in the tank and could have given more, so when I made the decision, I went full go. I did everything I could,” Long said.

That meant refining his delivery and getting stronger, which added speed to his fastball. A 23-second training video he put on social media caught the eye of several big-league scouts, including the Giants.

They signed him when he became a free agent over the winter.

“It’s been an awesome welcome into the big leagues and, you know, being from Sacramento, those are my people. I’m happy to make that city proud,” Long said.