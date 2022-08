MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — With over 4,300 of votes, FOX40 showed up to the week one contest between the Mountain House Mustangs and the Weston Ranch Cougars.

After taking a 14-8 lead at halftime, Mountain House defeated Weston 26-20 to improve to 2-0.

FOX40’s Eric Rucker has the highlights in a matchup between two 1-0 teams.