‘One to remember forever’: Folsom Bulldogs defeat De La Salle; head to championship

CONCORD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Folsom Bulldogs are heading to a State Championship Bowl Game after defeating De La Salle in a rematch Friday night.

De La Salle had resoundingly beat the Bulldogs back in October. So, going into the matchup on Friday, the Bulldogs had yet to achieve a victory in any of their five previous meetups with the Spartans.

But when it mattered most, the Bulldogs pulled through with a win, ending the game 28-27.

Folsom is now the first team in the Sac Joaquin Section to ever beat De La Salle, which is one of the best programs in the country.

“I don’t think we really do anything different, other than the fact that we need to play a cleaner game and really try to play our game. That’s really what we’ve been preached upon. And just play our game and see how it goes,” quarterback Tyler Tremain said in an interview this week.

FOX40’s Mark Demsky also interviewed Tremain after the game Friday night

“This is a surreal feeling,” Tremain said. “This is one to remember forever.”