SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The playoffs for high school football has begun in the Sacramento area.

Out of the many games that were played in our area, here are the plays that stood out during the first round of Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three plays from the opening playoff round that are up for top play of the week is a 65-yard touchdown connection between Sheldon’s Jesiah Machado to Sean Mixon, a pick-six from Natomas’ Michael Hendricks and a 65-yard touchdown run from Granite Bay’s Carter Johnson.

You can vote for the plays in the poll below. Poll closes at 4 p.m. Monday and the winner will be announced during the FOX40 News broadcast at 6 p.m.