SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday night’s action of the high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded.

This week served as week one of the season and it included great plays throughout the region.

The most notable plays of week one included a 57-yard touchdown run from Del Oro’s Kai Acia in the Golden Eagles 34-7 victory over Del Campo.

Another top nominee is a touchdown connection between Grant’s Joseph McCray to Kingston Lopa, who made a bobbling catch in the endzone.

The third nominee is a 20-yard touchdown connection between Folsom’s Austin Mack and Donovan Maxey-Parler.

You can vote for the top plays in the poll below. Poll closes at 4 p.m. Monday and the winner will be announced during the FOX40 broadcast at 6 p.m.