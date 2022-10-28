SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The regular season of high school football in the Sacramento region has concluded.

Out of the many games that were played in our area, here are some plays that stood out during week 10.

Three plays from week 10 that are up for top play of the week is a 70-yard touchdown from Manteca’s Bryson Davis, a touchdown connection between Casa Roble’s Connor Campbell and Cole Owens, and Del Oro Caden Pinnick airing it out to Tommy Poe for a touchdown.

You can vote for the plays in the poll below. Poll closes at 4 p.m. Monday and the winner will be announced during the FOX40 News broadcast at 6 p.m.