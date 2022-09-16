SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four action of high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded.

Out of the many games that kicked of in our area, here some plays that stood out.

Three plays from week four that are up for top play of the week is an 85 touchdown connection between Tracy’s Cameron Ross to Kurtis Maynor against Downey, an 87-year pick-six from Elk Grove’s Lati Vaefaga against Cosumnes Oaks and a 76-yard touchdown from Del Oro’s Kainoa Acia against Menlo-Atherton.

You can vote for the plays in the poll below. Poll closes at 4 p.m. Monday and the winner will be announced during the FOX40 News broadcast at 6 p.m.