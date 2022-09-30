SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week six action of high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded.

Out of the many games that kicked off in our area, here are some plays that stood out.

Three plays from week six that are up for top play of the week is a diving catch from Oak Ridge’s Sebastian Sutton, a rushing touchdown from Rocklin’s Elias Brown and a 55-yard punt return from Del Oro’s Thomas Graham II.

You can vote for the plays in the poll below. Poll closes at 4 p.m. Monday and the winner will be announced during the FOX40 News broadcast at 6 p.m.