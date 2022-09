SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fans have a chance to decide which matchup will serve as the FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week for week five.

The winner will get announced during the Thursday night newscast at 6 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX40 will be at the game with the top votes.

Vote for which game you think should be our Fan Favorite Game of the Week in the poll below.