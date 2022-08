(KTXL) — Fans have a chance to decide which matchup will serve as the FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week for week two.

The winner will get announced during the Thursday night newscast at 6 p.m.

FOX40 will be at the game with the top votes.

Here are the four candidates fans can vote for:

Pleasant Valley at Yuba City

Tokay at Kennedy

Woodcreek at Nevada Union

Woodland at Rio Americano

Vote for which game you think should be our fan favorite game of the week in the poll below.