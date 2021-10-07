Preview: Folsom and De La Salle face-off on Friday night

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to hyping a local high school football game, far too often the promotion far exceeds the actual outcome.

That shouldn’t be the case, however, for Friday night’s colossal tilt between Folsom and De La Salle. All that’s left now is to settle things on the field.

“We want to gauge ourselves against the best,” said Folsom head coach Paul Doherty. “I mean, those guys are clearly the best. They’ve proven it and they’ve shown it.”

De La Salle, an elite team from a legendary program over in Concord, will visit Bulldog nation Friday night in front of, maybe, the biggest crowd to see a high school game in our region.

“Yeah, this is the biggest game I’ve played in, so it will be fun,” Justin Eklund, senior linebacker said.

“We’re just trying to stay focused,” said another senior linebacker Josh Tremain. “I mean, yeah, it’s a big game but we’re just trying to do our thing out here.”

Folsom, as expected, has done their thing quite well with a 6-0 record, with one of the most explosive offenses in the country, scoring at least 50 points in five of those six games.

While the Spartans have lost twice in five games this season, they’re playing an elite schedule as normal.

“I hope it is a tough, physical and competitive game because in years past against them, we’ve lost on that front,” Doherty said.

Over the years, Folsom and Del La Salle have been regarded as — probably — the top-two high school programs in the Northern California region. They’ve met a total of four times since 2012 and the Spartans convincingly won them all.

“I hope we can compete; I think we can,” Doherty said. “I’m not trying to play that card or whatnot, but they’re obviously the better team, they’re obviously the standard, they’ve proven it with physicality year in, year out and this year is no different,” Doherty said.

“This is going to sound cliché, but who wants it more, you know?” Eklund said. “De La knows it’s a big game, we know it’s a big game. It’s just who’s going to make the least amount of mistakes.”

“Yeah, let our play talk and see what the scoreboard says at the end of the game and that’s how it goes,” Tremain said.

Less than 24 hours to go before the biggest high school game of the season thus far — and we’ll have all the highlights of that game Friday night between Folsom and De La Salle during FOX40’s Final Quarter show.

10:30 – 11 p.m. Friday night, right here on FOX40.