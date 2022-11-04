SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs started Friday.

For the first round of the playoffs, here are the games that FOX40 followed.

Inderkum at Granite Bay

The Granite Bay Grizzlies welcomed the Inderkum Tigers in a Division II matchup. The Grizzlies enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the D-II bracket. The Tigers made their way to Granite Bay as the 11th seed.

The Grizzlies defeated the Tigers 24-14 and will move onto the quarterfinals.

Granite Bay will head to Modesto next week to face No. 3 Downey, which finished the regular season at 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the Central California League.

Modesto Christian vs. Twelve Bridges

In Division VI, the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos welcomed the Modesto Christian Crusaders.

It’s the first varsity football game for the Raging Rhinos and it enters the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in D-VI. The Crusaders entered the game as the bracket’s No. 10 seed.

The Raging Rhinos are moving to the quarterfinals with a 36-32 victory. Twelve Bridges will face No. 2 Hughson next weekend.

The Hughson Huskies received the second seed in the division with an 8-2 record and a 5-1 Trans Valley League mark in the regular season.

Natomas at Lincoln

In Division IV, the Lincoln Fighting Zebras welcomed the Natomas Nighthawks. The Fighting Zebras entered the game as the No. 5 seed in the division while the Nighthawks received the 12th seed in the bracket.

The Fighting Zebras defeated the Nighthawks 52-26 and are moving on to the quarterfinals. Lincoln will face No. 4 Kimball in Tracy next Friday.

The Kimball Jaguars finished the regular season at 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the Valley Oak League.

Yuba City at Vista del Lago

In a Division III matchup, the Vista del Lago Eagles welcomed the Yuba City Honkers. The Eagles entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed while the Honkers were the No. 11 seed.

The Honkers upset the Eagles 48-6 and are moving on to the quarterfinals.

Yuba City will face No. 3 Grant next week. The Grant Pacers are the third seed in D-III after finishing the regular season at 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Metropolitan League.

Johnson at Elk Grove

In Division I, the Elk Grove Thundering Herd welcomed the Johnson Warriors. The Thundering Herd entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed while the Warriors went into the game as the 11th seed.

The Thundering Herd defeated the Warriors 48-12 to move on to the next round.

Elk Grove will face the Oak Ridge Trojans in the quarterfinals. The Trojans are the No. 3 seed in D-I after finishing with a record of 8-2 overall and a 3-2 mark in the Sierra Foothill League.

Lincoln-Stockton at Sheldon

In another Division I matchup, the Sheldon Huskies hosted the Lincoln Trojans from Stockton.

The Huskies entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed while the Trojans went into the game as the No. 9 seed.

Sheldon is moving on to the next round after defeating Lincoln-Stockton 33-22. The Huskies will face the top-seeded Folsom Bulldogs next week.

Folsom earned the top seed in D-I after finishing the regular season at 9-1 overall with a 5-0 mark in the SFL.

Argonaut at Colfax

In FOX40’s Fan Favorite Game of the Week, the Colfax Falcons hosted the Argonaut Mustangs.

The Falcons entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed while the Mustangs came into the postseason as the 11th seed.

Colfax defeated Argonaut 25-22 and is moving on to the next round. Colfax will face the Orestimba Warriors next week.

Orestimba received the No. 3 seed after finishing the regular season at 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the Southern League.