SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football champions of the Sacramento area will be decided this weekend.

The matchups were determined Nov. 18 and the dates and times for the title games have been unveiled. Games will take place at Sacramento City College and at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here’s a breakdown of the championship matchups that will take place in the Sacramento region on Friday and Saturday.

Division I

The Division I title game will be a matchup between Sierra Foothill League foes in top seed Folsom and No. 3 seed Oak Ridge. The two SFL rivals will play Friday in Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College at 6 p.m.

The Folsom Bulldogs enter the game as the top seed in the bracket at 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the SFL. The Oak Ridge Trojans are the No. 3 seed at 10-2 and 3-2 in league.

The two teams played earlier in a league game this season, resulting in a 42-13 win for Folsom on Sept. 30.

Division II

In the DII championship game, top-seeded Manteca will face No. 6 Granite Bay at Sacramento City College on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Manteca Buffaloes will look to cap off a tremendous season with a title. Their season includes a 10-1 overall record and a 4-1 mark in the Valley Oak League. The Granite Bay Grizzlies head into Saturday’s game after a couple of upsets over higher-seeded teams.

After a first-round win over Inderkum, the Grizzlies defeated No. 3 seed Downey 42-24 in the quarterfinals and won 27-16 over No. 2 Del Oro in the semifinals. Granite Bay is currently 9-4 overall and finished at 1-4 in a tough Sierra Foothill League.

Division III

Grant and Chrisitan Brothers will go head-to-head in the DIII title game Friday at 1 p.m. at Sacramento City College.

The Grant Pacers head into Friday’s game as the No. 3 seed while the Christian Brothers Falcons are the division’s No. 4 seed. The Pacers are currently 9-2 overall and finished 5-1 in the Metropolitan League. The Falcons head into Friday’s game at 10-2 and finished undefeated in the Capital Athletic League at 6-0.

In their two playoff games, the Pacers have scored at least 60 points in double-digit victories. Grant defeated No. 11 Yuba City 64-28 in the quarterfinals and handed No. 2 Patterson an 80-44 loss in the semifinals.

The Falcons had a come-from-behind 20-14 victory against the Woodcreek Timberwolves after scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Division IV

The championship in the DIV bracket will feature a matchup between top-seeded Vanden and No. 7 Capital Christian, which are the lowest-seeded school to play for a Section championship this season. The DIV title game will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sacramento City College.

The Capital Christian Cougars will look to cap off their run with another upset after defeating the division’s No. 2 (Casa Roble) and No. 3 (West Park) seeds in the division. The Cougars defeated Casa Roble 42-25 in the quarterfinals and 41-24 in the semifinals.

The Cougars are currently 7-5 overall and finished 4-2 in the Capital Athletic League.

The Vanden Vikings had no trouble getting to the title game, holding opponents to single digits in both of their playoff games this season. The Vikings outscored their opponents 57-9 in the playoffs.

The Vikings entered Saturday’s game at 11-1 overall and finished 4-1 in the Monticello Empire League.

Division V

The DV finals will feature a matchup between No. 2 seed Sonora and No. 5 Escalon at St. Mary’s High School on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Escalon Cougars are in the championship game after upsetting the division’s top seed, Sutter, with a 23-2 victory. Every one of the Cougars’ playoff games was won by double digits.

The Sonora Wildcats look to cap off their season — which includes a 10-2 record and a 4-0 record in the Mother Lode League — with a win. The Wildcats’ playoff victories have also been by double digits.

Division VI

In the Section’s only championship matchup between the top two seeds, top seed Summerville will face No. 2 Hughson at St. Mary’s on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Summerville Bears have had a dominant run to the title game, outscoring their playoff opponents 71-14. The Bears are 11-1 overall and finished play in the Mother Lode at 4-1.

The Hughson Huskies have won each of their playoff games by one score, winning both games by a combined five points. The Huskies are 10-2 overall and finished the Trans Valley League at 5-1.

The two squads played each other this season with Summerville coming out on top 23-14 on Sept. 9.

Division VII

The DVII bracket will be decided in a matchup between No. 1 Ripon Christian and No. 3 Woodland Christian at St. Mary’s on Friday at 6 p.m.

Both teams enter the title game routing both of their opponents in the smaller eight-team bracket.

The top-seeded Ripon Christian Knights have scored at least 50 points in both of their games, outscoring their opponents 112-12. The Woodland Christian Cardinals have scored 40 points in each of their playoff games while shutting out both of their opponents. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 93-0.

Ripon Christian are 10-2 overall and finished the Southern League at 6-1. Woodland Christian are 11-1 overall, with 4-0 record in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League.

Full schedule for Friday, Nov. 25

Sacramento City College

Division III: No. 3 Grant vs. No. 4 Christian Brothers, 1 p.m.

Division I: No. 1 Folsom vs. No. 3 Oak Ridge, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s High School

Division VII: No. 1 Ripon Christian vs. No. 3 Woodland Christian, 6 p.m.

Full schedule for Saturday, Nov. 26

Sacramento City College

Division IV: No. 1 Vanden vs. No. 7 Capital Christian, 1 p.m.

Division II: No. 1 Manteca vs. No. 6 Granite Bay, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s High School

Division VI: No. 1 Summerville vs. No. 2 Hughson, 1 p.m.

Division V: No. 5 Escalon vs. No. 2 Sonora, 6 p.m.