Smoke, COVID-19 bring sudden halt to Friday night football games

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – High school football teams across Northern California are canceling Friday night games due to worsening air quality and COVID-19 concerns.

Throughout the day, teams have had to postpone or completely cancel games due to smoke from surrounding wildfires.

Natomas Unified School District said the varsity game between Grant Union High School and Inderkum High School has been moved to Monday at 7:15 p.m. due to the poor air quality. The district also said the games between Natomas and Liberty Ranch have been canceled because of the smoke and will be re-scheduled.

After re-scheduling the game and moving it to Folsom due to a COVID-19 scare, the game between Vista Del Lago and Foothill was canceled because of the smoke.

The junior varsity and varsity games between De La Salle and St. Mary’s will now take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. in Stockton.

Sports reporter Joe Davidson with the Sacramento Bee reports the game between Bella Vista and Rancho Cordova has been canceled. While a reason behind the cancellation was not reported, Bella Vista High School said it learned earlier this week four students or staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

One more to the list, making it at least 11 originally scheduled games canceled: Bella Vista at Cordova https://t.co/4ZaCjm4TvH — Joe Davidson (@SacBee_JoeD) August 27, 2021

School officials confirmed the varsity game between Rocklin and Capital Christian is still on for now, but Rocklin’s junior varsity team will now play against Inderkum Monday at 5 p.m.

The FOX40 Fan Favorite game between Granite Bay and Davis is still on, with the junior varsity game scheduled for 6 p.m. and the varsity game set for 8 p.m.

Jesuit’s head varsity coach said they will still play Folsom on Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

BREAKING!!!

Folsom vs Jesuit Varsity football game NOW back at Folsom HS with 5:30pm kickoff.

Per Marlon Blanton..Jesuit HC just now! — Mark Demsky (@markdemsky) August 27, 2021

FOX40’s Final Quarter airs Friday at 10:30 p.m.