SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The regular season of high school football wrapped up in the Sacramento region.

FOX40’s Game of the Weeks was a Valley Oak League contest between the Manteca Buffaloes and the Oakdale Mustangs.

Coming off their first loss of the season last week, the Buffaloes defeated the Mustangs 55-0. After leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Manteca scored 28 points in the second quarter, followed by 13 points in third and added seven more in the fourth.

It’s the Buffaloes second shut out this season.

Manteca ends the regular season with an 8-1 overall record and 4-1 mark in the Valley Oak. Oakdale ends the regular season at 6-4 overall and 2-3 in league.

Here are some games that FOX40 followed through week 10.

Fan Game of the Week

In FOX40’s Fan Game of the Week, the Marysville Indians welcomed the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos.

The Indians took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 28-7 advantage at halftime.

Marysville controlled the rest of the game and took a 35-21 victory.

The Indians finishes the regular season at 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the Pioneer Valley League. The Raging Rhinos drop to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the PVL to end the regular season.

Del Oro at Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Trojans hosted the Del Oro Golden Eagles for Sierra Foothill League.

The Trojans defeated the Golden Eagles 35-21 after scoring in every quarter. Oak Ridge led 14-7 after the first quarter and scored a touchdown in each of the following quarters.

Oak Ridge ends the regular season at 8-2 overall and 3-2 in the SFL. Del Oro finishes the regular season at 8-2 overall with a 3-2 mark in the SFL.

Christian Brothers at Vista del Lago

The Vista del Lago Eagles welcomed the Christian Brothers Falcons for a Capital Athletic League contest.

The Falcons walked out of Vista del Lago with a 37-35 victory after outscoring the Eagles 31-14 in the second half.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles led 21-6 at halftime. The Falcons took the lead in the third quarter with 15 points in the quarter. Christian Brothers held on to the lead after outscoring Vista del Lago 16-14 in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons finishes the regular season at 8-2 overall and undefeated league champions at 6-0. The Eagles finish the regular season at 6-4 overall and 5-1 in league play.

Dixon at Casa Roble

The Casa Roble Rams welcomed the Dixon Rams for a Golden Empire League contest.

The Rams of Casa Roble defeated the Dixon Rams 41-14 to finish as undefeated league champions at 5-0.

Dixon’s only points only came in the third quarter.

Casa Roble finishes the regular season at 9-1 overall. Dixon finishes the regular season at 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the Golden Empire.

Lincoln at St. Mary’s

The St. Mary’s Rams finished the season undefeated at 10-0 after defeating Lincoln-Stockton 42-14 in the regular season finale.

The Rams also finish the regular season as undefeated Tri-City Athletic League champions at 5-0.

St. Mary’s led throughout the game, taking 14-7 lead at halftime and scoring 14 points in each of the third and fourth quarters.

The Lincoln Trojans finish the regular season at 6-4 and 3-2 in the TCA.