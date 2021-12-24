What does the future look like for the Kings with Christie in charge?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Kings are off until Sunday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Golden 1 Center, and interim head coach Doug Christie has been holding the fort down pretty well the past five games at the helm.

“I’ve told you guys many times, I’ve got unfinished business here in a way that is hard to explain, but I’m here and we’ll see what happens,” Christie said.

In the week or so since Christie first took over as coach, it hasn’t been so much the result – but rather the way he has gone about business for the Kings, and he’s not concerned at all about what the future holds.

“You know I’m more of a in-the-moment type of person. Like, this is where I’m at,” Christie said. “I don’t think like that. I mean, A.G. has done a hell of a job. He’s been so productive with trying to help me be better, and that’s really all I’m going to try and be.”

“If they see more and they want more and that opportunity presents itself, that’s what you have to face when the opportunity comes and you deal with it. But I like to stay in the moment,” he continued.

Christie was that way as a player. Kings fans loved his grit, his hustle and his professionalism about the game, which is the same thing he has expected from his players the last five games even if it is somewhat of a lost art.

I mean, it’s just non-traditional, but I think everyone coaches in their own way,” said Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton. “That’s just who he is, that’s who he was as a player, so it’s big for us to hear his voice. It’s like that when he’s on the bench normally, so now that he’s in a bigger role he’s not changing who he is.”

“He doesn’t shut up sometimes, but you know, that’s needed. I think it’s all love,” Haliburton continued. ” Like I said, I think his head and heart are in the right place and I think that helps us.”

“I’m a team player, the way I played the game, the way I go about my life, every aspect of it so this is no different,” Christie explained. “This is just part of the journey. The guys have been great, but more than anything I want to take it in a little bit and hopefully everyone comes and does what they need to do.”

The Kings tip-off against the Grizzlies Sunday at 3 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.