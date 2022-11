SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Manteca Buffaloes got a huge boost from Florida State commit Blake Nichelson, who scored six touchdowns, rushed for over 200 yards and intercepted a pass, in Saturday’s 51-48 victory over the Granite Bay Grizzlies, securing the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II championship.

