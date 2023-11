SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Ryder Lyons scored the go-ahead touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the Trojans 10-yard line, to give the Bulldogs the lead with less than a minute to play, and lead Folsom to a 34-27 victory over Oak Ridge to secure their third consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section Div. I Championship on Friday night at Sacramento City College.

