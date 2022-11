SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Donovan Maxey-Parler scored two touchdowns in the second half to help his Folsom Bulldogs pull away late from the Oak Ridge Trojans 23-13 to win Friday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championship on Friday night at Sacramento City College.

The Bulldogs win their second consecutive Section Championship and their ninth Section title since 2010 and advance to the Northern California Regional Championship game.