LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) – The Folsom Bulldogs continued their Sierra Foothill League dominance on Friday night, by outscoring Del Oro 34-7 in the second half in Loomis, to topple the Golden Eagles 61-21. Up next, the Bulldogs will host the Granite Bay Grizzlies to close out the regular season schedule next Friday night.

