FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – After a 14-14 tie at the half on Friday night, it was the Folsom using a strong second half effort, outscoring the Inderkum Tigers 25-12, en route to a 36-29 victory at Prairie City Stadium to launch the Bulldogs back to the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. I title game next Friday night.

The Bulldogs (10-2) will meet their rivals from El Dorado Hills, the Oak Ridge Trojans (10-2) next Friday night, who defeated Modesto’s Central Catholic Raiders 31-14 on Friday night.