49er fans return from Green Bay, prepare to head to NFC championship game in LA

(KTXL) – A couple of 49er fans are back home in Northern California after traveling to Green Bay this past weekend and are already making plans for the next big game.

It was a packed house at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field on Saturday, and while the Packers played on their home turf, 49er fans certainly made their presence known.

Among them were Carrie Silva and Everett Silva.

“It was such an experience. I’ll never forget it,” Carrie Silva said.

“It really was. I would probably go back there again; it was so fun,” Everett Silva added.

Temperatures were well below freezing throughout the game, but for the Silvas and their friends, even the bone-chilling conditions could not get in their way of getting up close to see their team play and win to advance to the NFC championship game.

“When I got there and walked from my car to the hotel, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to sit through a football game there,” Everett Silva laughed. “I mean, it was that cold. But we made it.”

“It was all part of the experience,” Carrie Silva told FOX40. “Amazing. The whole thing.”

Now that the 49ers have advanced to the NFC championship game, the Silvas said they are ready to hit the skies again to head to Los Angeles and watch their beloved team take on the Rams Sunday.