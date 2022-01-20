49er superfans say upcoming Divisional Round ‘more than a game’

FOX40 is your exclusive station for Saturday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for their divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, two local 49ers fans are hoping their good luck charm sends their favorite team to the NFC Championship.

Kris Geist and Steve Lint are huge football fans, but as Lint describes it: “Well, I’d consider myself more of a superfan.”

“Just a die-hard 49ers fan,” Geist added.

Catch all the action Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. on FOX40!

Lint and Geist are two Sacramentans who have their eyes on Saturday’s game when the 49ers head to Lambeau Field, home of the Packers.

“No way I’m missing the game,” Geist said.

Lint is not missing the game either. He’s been a 49ers season ticket holder for decades and has saved several collector items over the years. Lint’s collectibles include a signed shirt from former 49ers offensive lineman Jesse Sapolu and a signature Jerry Rice football.

One of Lint’s prized possessions is two seats from Candlestick Park, the former home of the Niners.

“These seats most definitely bring the team good luck,” Lint said.

For Lint and Geist, the upcoming playoff game is more than just a game. For them, it represents family.

Lint brought his kids to games growing up and attended the 49ers Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys with his sister. The 49ers beat the Cowboys 23-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As for Geist, he recalls his childhood when he and his dad watched games together.

“In 1967, my parents got me a San Francisco 49ers helmet,” Geist said. “It’s been 14 years since I lost my dad, but he’s with me every day.”

Like many fans, Lint and Geist hope this current group of 49ers, such as quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo and tight end George Kittle, claim a road victory on Saturday. Lint and Giest are confident that the red and gold defeats the green and gold.

“The guys that you haven’t heard of before, you’ll know their name by the end of the game,” Lint said. “They’re going to make a difference.”

“I’m confident the Niners are going to win,” Geist added. “One-hundred percent confident.”