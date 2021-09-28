49ers’ Armstead donates funds to help upper Land Park middle, high schoolers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — San Francisco 49ers defensive end and Elk Grove native Arik Armstead made a visit to Sacramento Tuesday to donate funds for middle and high schoolers in Land Park.

In partnership with Mercy Housing, an affordable housing developer in the Greater Sacramento area, Armstead gave $250,000 as part of his “Armstead Academy” after-school program for 7th through 12th graders.

The money will pay for staffing supplies and field trips.

“Me being able to have the platform I have and being able to influence and have an impact, my voice mattering to them is a true blessing that I don’t take for granted, that I want to use for positive things,” Armstead explained.

Rachel Hughes appreciates what that means for her kids.

“We are originally from the Bay, so half our family is Niners fans,” Hughes said. “When they see him on a billboard, it’s like, ‘I go to to his after school program. He runs it; he’s from Sacramento. So, it gives them a good feeling when they see it.”

Tuesday’s presentation at Land Park Woods Apartment in Sacramento was ceremonial. The Armstead Academy has already been helping kids after school since last month.

Drafted by the Niners and signing a second contract with the team is what Armstead said made a perfect combination for his work on and off the field.

“You know, even being able to be here today in Sacramento is not something I would have been able to do if I didn’t play for the Niners,” Armstead said.

“Greater than him being a great football player, more proud of the man that he is, the philanthropist that he is,” said Christa Armstead, Arik Armstead’s mother.

Armstead stressed that the money won’t last forever so they will be working with other financial partners to keep the program going.