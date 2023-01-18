(KTXL) — The San Francisco 49ers are looking to continue their playoff run when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Getting inside the stadium may be challenging, as ticket prices for the Divisional round game are around $500.

•Video Player Above: George Kittle says Seahawks angered his 49ers in Saturday’s win in the NFC Wild Card game

As of Wednesday afternoon, here is the cheapest ticket for the playoff game before fees:

•Seat Geek: $460

•Ticketmaster: $494

•StubHub: $513

•VividSeats: $411

•GameTime: $456

Those ticket prices are all for the upper level at Levi’s Stadium with some in the lower and premium level being around $700 to over $1,000.

For those who are turned away by those ticket prices and choose to watch the game at home, here are different ways $500 can be used.

Average of groceries

With inflation causing some groceries to rise in price, saving money for groceries isn’t a bad idea. According to Intuit Mint, a personal finance website, the average person spends an average of $150 to $300 on food per month.

The finance website says a monthly budget of $553 is suggested for two people. For one person, their monthly budget is suggested at $251. The monthly budgets depend on the people’s age, the city they live in, the store they shop at, or their dietary choices.

Average of gas

The yearly average cost of gasoline increased to $5,000 in 2022, which equates to $416.66 per month, according to the New York Post. That average is an increase from $2,800 in 2021

In California, the average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.42, the second-highest in the nation, according to data from American Automobile Association.

Average car payment

Compared to the price of the game, the average monthly car payment in the U.S. is higher, depending on your car. In an article by NerdWallet, the finance company cites a report from Experian that says the average monthly car loan payment is $700 for new vehicles and $525 for used cars during the third quarter of 2022.

In October 2022, the average monthly car payment hit a high of $748, according to Cox Automotive and Moody’s Analytics.

What time is the game?

If you decide to watch the game from home or at a bar with fellow 49ers fans, the showdown begins at 3:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on FOX40 in the Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto area.

The 49ers advanced to the game after a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round. The Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the same round.

Playoff history between the teams

The 49ers faced the Cowboys in last year’s playoff, finishing on top 23-17 in the Wild Card round. Sunday will be the ninth playoff matchup with the Cowboys holding a 5-3 advantage.

It will be the latest matchup between two of the NFL’s premier historic franchises and the only two NFC teams to win five Super Bowls.