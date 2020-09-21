49ers DE Nick Bosa to miss rest of season, MRI confirms torn ACL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The insider confirms after MRI results, the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year injured his left knee causing him to be sidelined.
Bosa suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers’, 31-13 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Shortly after the defensive end went down, medical staff carted Bosa off the field into the locker room.
