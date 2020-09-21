49ers DE Nick Bosa to miss rest of season, MRI confirms torn ACL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The insider confirms after MRI results, the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year injured his left knee causing him to be sidelined.

#49ers DE Nick Bosa has a torn ACL, the MRI has confirmed. He’s out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

Bosa suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers’, 31-13 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Shortly after the defensive end went down, medical staff carted Bosa off the field into the locker room.

Latest Headlines: