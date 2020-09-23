49ers: Dee Ford out indefinitely with back injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The news seems to only get worse for the San Francisco 49ers.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero., defensive end Dee Ford is expected to miss this week’s game against the New York Giants due to back problems.
Pelissero states, “the hope is Ford’s back injury settles down, but it may take some time.”
As of now there is no timetable on Ford’s return.
The 49ers lost DE Nick Bosa and DL Solomon Thomas to season-ending ACL tears during the Week 2 match up against the New York Jets.
As of now quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle, are both questionable for Sunday’s game.
The 49ers are expected to be without the following for Week3: Dee Ford, Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman, Jullian Taylor, Ronald Blair and Richie James.
