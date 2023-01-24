SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday for alleged domestic violence.

Monday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a domestic violence incident on the 300 block of Santana Row.

Officers said when speaking with the victim, whose name has been withheld, she told them her boyfriend, Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers said they did not see any physical injuries to the victim, but she was complaining of pain in her arm. The victim declined medical treatment, according to officials.

Based on the victim’s statement, Omenihu was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, officials said. An emergency restraining order against Omenihu was also obtained for the victim.

Officers said Omenihu was cooperative with the investigation.

Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and has since been released on bail.

The investigation is ongoing.