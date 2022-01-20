49ers head to Lambeau Field to take on Packers in Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round game

FOX40 is your exclusive station for Saturday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers

In two days, the Niners and the Packers will kick off their much-anticipated playoff game.

It will be the ninth time they’ve met in postseason history and the second time the teams have faced each other this season.

The 49ers left from San Jose International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Saturday’s game is the first time the Niners are playing at Lambeau Field since the 2018 regular season. For a lot of the younger guys on the roster, it will be their first time playing in the venue, and it’s a big first for them.

For starters, the California team can expect to be greeted by some below-freezing temperatures. It did not get above 9 degrees Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, even with the sun out.

It will be slightly warmer on game day. The forecast says it will be about 15 or so degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill that will make feel more like 6 degrees.

The San Francisco 49ers will enter the Divisional Round match-up with an offense that’s become high-powered in the latter portion of the season, in large part because of Deebo Samuel. Samuel is technically a wide receiver, but he’s been regularly used as a running back — so much so that he’s coined the term “wide back” to describe his role.

In the 17 games he’s played in this season, Samuel has rushed from the true running back position 64 times for 421 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s the only receiver in the modern era to lead his team in rushing touchdowns.

For the Niners, Samuel is the gift that keeps on giving. For the opposition, he makes it very difficult to game plan.

“He’s a dynamic player. He’s one of the more elite players in this league and they just try to find different ways to get him the ball, whether it’s handing it off, whether it’s reverses,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “In the passing game, he’s a physical guy and I think it does present some problems when you just aren’t quite sure where he’s going to line up.“

“You know, they keep their game playing the same with him. He can do anything for them,” said Packers linebacker Preston Smith. “He’s just like a running back when he’s in the backfield, you have to treat him as such.”

Samuel is a huge piece of the puzzle for the Niners’ offense. San Francisco is 7-0 when he gets six or more carries in a game.

“We’re going to a historic stadium,” said Brandon Aiyuk, a 49ers receiver. “The atmosphere is going to be very exciting.”

The Niners reported defensive end Nick Bosa, who was still in concussion protocols, has been upgraded to questionable. Jimmy Garoppolo and linebacker Fred Warner are good to go for Saturday.