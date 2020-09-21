49ers: Kyle Shanahan isn’t ruling out QB Jimmy Garoppolo for Week 3

GREENBRIER, W. Va. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a bittersweet win on Sunday against the New York Jets after facing multiple injuries.

Luckily for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, things might not be as bad as viewers at home were lead to believe.

The quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain after the Jets’ defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made contact with Garoppolo at the back of his right lower leg.

When speaking with reporters on Monday 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan explained how two penalties should have been called during the play that took Garoppolo down.

“They hit him right in the calf, right in the achilles, so that was low. They didn’t call that. Then they couldn’t blow the whistle because his mask was on and he couldn’t get the mask off in time. So while Jimmy’s laying there, he can’t blow the whistle because the mask was on and the guy came and hit him again. So I thought there should have been two penalties on that play,” said Shanahan.

Garoppolo finished out the first half and back up quarterback, Nick Mullens finished the second.

Shanahan said that despite the 49ers having a significant lead in the first half, the quarterback sat out the second as a precautionary measure.

“As the game gets going and you can tell how he’s moving and we’re communicating with him a lot. We knew it was hurting him so we tried to get him in for some X-rays at half time and do all that stuff. We knew it was getting worse not better. And so when it’s getting worse not better that’s not a good sign, so we were gonna shut him down regardless at halftime,” said Shanahan.

The head coach says Garoppolo ‘still has a chance’ to start this week against the New York Giants.

“The severity is not real bad, but it is a high ankle (sprain),” Shanahan said.

The head coach continued, “Jimmy’s our guy and if he’s good to go and the doctor say he’s healthy and he can go out there and protect himself and then if Jimmy feels confident going out there and doing it and gives us the best chance to win in that case, then Jimmy will be out there. If Jimmy’s not safe and he can’t protect himself then will go with Nick.”

The 49ers will take on the Giants Sunday morning.