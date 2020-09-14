49ers open season against Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium without fans in the seats

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) — The NFL is back and the San Francisco 49ers are hoping to have a successful “revenge tour” after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers kicked off week one by hosting the Arizona Cardinals Sunday and Levi’s Stadium’s parking was nearly empty.

49er faithful Jenina Moreno and Jeff Miles were the only fans FOX40 could find within a mile of the stadium.

“It’s the revenge tour baby, we’re going to win, we’re going to take it all,” Moreno cheered.

Moreno and Miles arrived on monowheel scooters to be a part of the atmosphere even if they couldn’t get inside.

“Just to celebrate game day with the 49ers,” Miles explained.

But both said they were disappointed to see they were the only fans around.

“We thought there would be some type of tailgating, but we seem to be the only fans here,” Miles said.

“I guess the people are having parties at home, I’m assuming,” Moreno said.

The 49ers seem to be encouraging fans to stay home by having security block off parking lots typically filled with tailgaters.

“I saw all the cops blocking all the entrances and the security,” Moreno said.

Inside the stadium the stands were not completely empty as many 49er fans bought cardboard cutouts of themselves so at least they could be at the game in spirit.

“It is different times yeah,” said Moreno.

As well as the teams, coaching staff, stadium employees and television crews, a handful of working journalists were allowed in to cover the game but unlike NFL stadiums in other states, no one else was allowed in.

“It sucks, other states are having a fraction of the capacity so it was a little disappointing that we can’t do that as well,” Moreno said.

While the seats may be mostly empty this season, both Moreno and Miles said they believe the 49ers will continue to build on the success they had last year.

“We’re definitely going back to the bowl. Go 49ers!” Miles cheered.

“Go Niners, wooo!” Moreno cheered.

The game is closed to the public because COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara county were especially high when the pandemic started last spring.

As of Sept. 10, there’s still more than 3,000 cases in the county.