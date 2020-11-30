49ers to host next two home games in Arizona

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Francisco 49ers will host their Week 13 and 14 home games at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, the team announced Monday.

Their games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team will be relocated from Levi’s Stadium to the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium.

As of Nov. 28, Santa Clara County banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

This arrangement has been negotiated with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals, according to a press release.

The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games. Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time. San Francisco 49ers