SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk talks about Sunday’s 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, earning San Francisco’s fifth straight victory, Deebo Samuel’s big performance, how the big plays helped overcome some sloppiness and the importance of trying to secure home field advantage in the postseason.

The 49ers improve to 10-3 and they’ll hit the road to face the 3-10 Arizona Cardinals next Sunday night in Glendale, AZ.