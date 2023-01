SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s 19-12 win over the Cowboys in the Divisional Playoff game on Sunday, 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings talks about the tough challenge Dallas gave San Francisco, returning to the NFC Championship, the matchup with the Eagles next Sunday in Philadelphia and the incredible catch from George Kittle that eventually led to the Niners only touchdown.

