SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following the 49ers 30-12 win over the New York Giants in Thursday’s home opener at Levi’s Stadium, Arik Armstead talks about another stellar defensive performance from San Francisco to improve to 3-0 to start the new season and the room for his team to improve heading into Week 4.

The 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 1.