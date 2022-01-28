Arik Armstead’s mom discusses his local philanthropy, NFC championship game

FOX40 is your exclusive station for Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams

As the San Francisco 49ers gear up for Sunday’s NFC championship game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Niners will rely on local defensive star Arik Armstead.

His proud mom, Christa Armstead, joined Richard to share her excitement.

