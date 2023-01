PHILADELPHIA (KTXL) – 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair talks about Sunday’s emotional, season ending loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship, falling one game short of the Super Bowl for the second straight year, Philadelphia’s impressive offense led by Jalen Hurts and losing two quarterbacks in the game, as both Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson departed with injuries.

